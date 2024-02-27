Safariland’s Species holster now available in multicam black

PRESS RELEASE

JACKSONVILLE, Florida – Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets and one of Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre”) key brands has announced the release of the Species holster in MultiCam Black. This addition to Safariland’s holster line offers the next level of concealment for everyday carry in the fan-favorite pattern.

Designed with the modern user in mind, the Species features a minimalist design, offering a smaller package than other inside-the-waistband (IWB) holsters. The enhanced material selection and design integration bring Safariland’s renowned quality materials into this species of holster, ensuring durability and longevity.

Features Include:



Adaptable tension device allows for tailored firearm tension and fit in holster

Firearm model-specific design for ideal fit

Fits standard 1.5" (38 mm) belt widths

Fully cantabile and vertically adjustable mounting clip for wear comfort

Integrated passive trigger guard retention allows for a personalized feel during draw and reholstering

Minimalist design reduces bulk in key areas for ideal IWB appendix style carry

SafariLaminate™ thermal-molded construction for superior durability and longevity

Sight channel provides clearance for standard height sights

Suede lined for improved firearm fit while protecting the handgun’s finish

MultiCam has solidified its position as the proven solution for those seeking optimal camouflage. MultiCam Black pattern, known for its exceptional camouflage capabilities, further enhances the Species’ appeal. MultiCam Black seamlessly integrates with existing equipment, allowing for a cohesive and professional appearance.

The Species in MultiCam Black pattern is now available for purchase. To learn more about this exciting new release and to explore Safariland’s extensive range of holsters and tactical accessories, visit Safariland.com.

