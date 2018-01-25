New tool adjusts the STP on Zero Tolerance 0609 and Kershaw Flythrough

Enables user to adjust the STP “See-Through Pivot.”

TUALATIN, Ore. — The new Zero Tolerance 0609 and the Kershaw Flythrough (model 1988) both feature RJ Martin’s unique “See-Through Pivot.”

This oversized pivot is hollow in the center, letting you “see through” it.

But a regular hex or torx tool won’t work to adjust it. To meet the need that just about every knife user has to tinker, Kershaw introduces the STPTOOL.

It’s specifically designed to let you adjust the See-Through Pivot on the new Flythrough and ZT 0609 so you can have things as loose or as tight as you prefer.

STPTOOL:

Handle: Stainless steel

Overall Length: 2.75 in. (7 cm)

Weight: 2.2 oz. (63 g)

MSRP: $9.99

About Zero Tolerance Knives

Zero Tolerance is a brand of Kai USA Ltd. The ZT brand first made its appearance in 2006 when we saw a place in the market for a Made-in-the-USA line of hard-use knives that would meet the needs of professionals in the military and law enforcement, as well as other first responders, such as firefighters and emergency medical personnel.

Zero Tolerance Knives are manufactured of premium materials such as S30V, S35VN, or CTS-204P blade steel and G-10, titanium, and carbon-fiber handle scales. Operation is conspicuously smooth and ZT fit and finish is second to none. Our customers have described ZTs as a “real beast” and—proudly—"overbuilt.” All ZTs are built in our Tualatin, Oregon USA manufacturing facility by our most skilled workers.