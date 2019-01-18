New Zero Tolerance 0562TI boldly goes titanium

TUALATIN, Oregon—The popular 0562 from Zero Tolerance and Rick Hinderer just got a new titanium handle.

In addition to the titanium handle, the 0562TI offers a premium CPM 20CV steel blade with Rick’s exclusive Hinderer “slicer” grind. This blade grind gives you both slicing efficiency and a tough point. The 20CV powdered steel blade provides high wear resistance and corrosion resistance—enabling a hair-popping edge that lasts for a long time, even under hard use. For good looks, ZT gives the blade a stonewashed finish on the flats and a machine satin finish on the grinds.

The knife opens with a flipper and moves out of the handle on our smooth KVT ball-bearing opening system. KVT’s “caged” ball bearings surround the pivot and make opening the knife nearly frictionless; just pull back on the flipper and add a roll of the wrist and the 0562TI is ready to go to work. For secure lock up during use, ZT uses a frame lock with hardened steel lockbar inserts and lockbar stabilization so the lock won’t overextend. Machined pockets on the inside of the front handle scale relieve weight and make the big 0526TI easy to carry.

The unique pocketclip, which attaches to the inside of the handle rather than the outside, is reversible (left/right) and enables extra-deep carry in the pocket. ZT uses matte black hardware to accent the steel-and-titanium look, which makes the 0562TI exceptionally handsome.

0460TI

• MADE IN THE USA

• MANUAL OPENING WITH KVT BALL-BEARING SYSTEM, FLIPPER

• TITANIUM FRAME LOCK, LOCKBAR STABILIZER

• REVERSIBLE DEEP-CARRY POCKETCLIP, LEFT/RIGHT, TIP UP

• $350.00 MSRP

STEEL: CPM 20CV, MACHINE SATIN GRINDS, STONEWASHED FLATS

BLADE THICKNESS: 0.156 IN.

HANDLE: TITANIUM, STONEWASHED FINISH

BLADE: 3.5 IN.

CLOSED: 4.8 IN