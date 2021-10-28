SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Aker Leather B02P Duty Belt

Introducing our new B02P Duty Belt, best in class for tactical applications and made in the USA. Using multi-layer construction with a polymer stiffener, nylon lining, and a 3-point release shatter-resistant plastic buckle, this is the workhorse of the Aker belt line. Available in plain leather, high gloss, or basketweave laminate and compatible with our B08V Velcro Lined Inner Belt. The B02P resists tearing, scuffing, or scratching and can be easily cleaned and maintained. For the officer who needs rugged functionality in an easy-to-use system, look no further than the Aker Leather B02P Duty Belt. Visit akerleather.com for additional information or contact us at 619-423-5182 or aker@akerleather.com.

See Aker Leather’s full line of holsters, belts, and accessories at akerleather.com !

About Aker International, Inc.

Aker International, Inc. features a comprehensive line of exceptional quality leather duty and off-duty products, handcrafted, and manufactured in the USA since 1981. From the LAPD to the FBI, many top law enforcement and federal agencies choose Aker for their holster, belt, and accessory needs.