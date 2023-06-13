Alien Gear Holsters announces exclusive new SIG Sauer P320 C/F with compact lights Rapid Force Duty Holster

Alien Gear Holsters® Rapid Force™ Compact Light Duty Holster for the SIG Sauer® P320 pistol is built on the uncompromising Rapid Force Duty holster and tailored to specifically fit the popular SIG P320 C/F with compact weapon lights

POST FALLS, Idaho - Alien Gear Holsters, designers and manufacturers of American-made holsters and firearms accessories, and the Rapid Force™ line of Level 2 and Level 3 Duty Holsters, announce the new Rapid Force Duty holster for SIG Sauer P320 C/F with compact lights at the 2023 SHOT Show® at booth 10174.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, Alien Gear Holsters hosted a Product Launch Party at their booth, in which the new SIG P320 holster was unveiled. The new Alien Gear Compact Light Duty Holster optimizes the superior durability, security, and performance of the Rapid Force Duty Holster to fit the SIG Sauer P320 full-size, compact, and X-frame models with compact weapon lights.

“Multiple US military services employ the SIG Sauer P320, as well as law enforcement, and of course, it has a strong civilian following,” Joe Lienemann, Director of Law Enforcement Sales for Alien Gear Holsters, said. “The Rapid Force Duty Holster for the SIG Sauer P320 C/F with compact lights is designed specifically for that model to ensure the ultimate in safety and fit for the user.”

The Rapid Force Duty holster for SIG Sauer P320 C/F with compact lights includes the expected features of the Rapid Force line, such as versatility with Alien Gear Holsters’ Quick Disconnect System (QDS) that allows the user to easily mount and dismount the holster on a variety of Alien Gear Holster configurations. Using proprietary materials, the SIG P320 holster is capable of withstanding temperatures between -40 degrees to 350 degrees F, and pressures of up to 500 lbs. The new Rapid Force Duty holster for SIG Sauer P320 C/F with compact lights differs from the Rapid Force standard holster with a better-enclosed trigger guard and a light channel optimized for compact pistol lights, including the SIG Sauer Foxtrot2 light.

About Alien Gear Holsters:

Alien Gear Holsters, a division of Tedder Industries, is based entirely in the United States and manufactures everything exclusively from their facility in Northern Idaho. Founded in 2013, Alien Gear Holsters are the most comfortable concealed carry holsters on the planet. Any planet. Alien Gear Holsters manufactures durable leather and lightweight neoprene composite holsters complete with fully swappable, plastic shells that are interchangeable with any inside and outside the waistband gun holster styles.

Rapid Force™ Duty Holsters protect the firearms of our First Responders. Engineered to meet the needs of active law enforcement and military service members, Rapid Force features a secure Level 2 or Level 3 retention, a fast and intuitive draw, and are extreme durability.

Using state-of-the-art 3D modeling, precision injection molding, and specially blended polymers, Alien Gear Holsters can repeatably produce top-quality holsters, made entirely in the USA, for much less than other tactical holster brands can produce. Alien Gear is proud to employ military and law enforcement veterans, competitive shooters, and firearms enthusiasts to ensure that our mindset matches yours.