Compliant Technologies to exhibit at Shot Show’s 2020 Pop Up Preview

Compliant Technologies, a veteran owned, Kentucky based small business will be at Shot Show’s “Pop Up Preview” on Wednesday, January 22nd from 0830 - 1730 at booth #62207. Compliant Technologies offers a line of non-lethal tools to include their flagship product The G.L.O.V.E. which stands for Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter. It’s a glove that turns into a very unassuming, low optics, low current yet humane and non-lethal CEW that is a true “Force Multiplier” for it’s users. This tool is available throughout the entire “Force Continuum”, from officer presence all the way through lethal force to include cuffing and multiple officer engagement with no risk of feedback. Jeff Niklaus the founder, and twenty year active duty Army veteran started his company a little over a year ago with one goal in mind...Deescalation!

“Our mission Statement is simply this:We exist to benefit society by providing non-lethal alternatives to those who selflessly serve”.

He goes on to say that he didn’t start Compliant Technologies to sell the latest gadget or tool but to come along side those in Law Enforcement, Corrections and Security as they carry out a dangerous and often thankless mission. “Our goal is to help agencies protect their officers, their public image and their pocket books. We want to help change any negative views the public may have for those who protect our communities by offering effective non-lethal options to those agencies dealing with groups or individuals when the need arises and at the same time demonstrate how they can save their tax payers dollars at many levels in the process.” Niklaus goes on to say that they conducted extensive product research with Dr. Dorin Panescu whose research into the G.L.O.V.E. was published in PubMed and that The G.L.O.V.E. was a winner of the innovative product awards at the GSX Conference last September in Chicago, IL

To learn more about this new company and their technology look them up at http://www.complianttechnologies.net or stop by their booth at Shot Show’s “Pop Up Preview”.

To see an in person demo of the G.L.O.V.E. at the GSX Conference in Chicago, visit Compliant Technologies on YouTube here.