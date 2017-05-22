Nightstick adds in-body USB Recharging Port to NSR-9854XL Tactical Dual-Light Flashlight

New waterproof USB integrated port innovation obsoletes the need to recharge flashlight using a separate charger, saving time while adding convenience.

WYLIE, Texas — Bayco Products Inc., a Texas, USA based leader in professional grade lighting products today announces availability of their new 850 Lumen Nightstick NSR-9854XL LED USB Rechargeable Tactical Dual-Light Flashlight.

“Our Nightstick brand is already known as the innovator of Dual-Light Technology and we just upped the stakes again with the introduction of our new in-body USB recharging port that eliminates the need for external chargers and the need to remove the battery from the flashlight to recharge.” says Russell Hoppe, Marketing Manager for Nightstick. “No one else offers waterproof USB recharging capability directly into the flashlight body while also offering 6 different lighting modes including dual-light.”

The Nightstick NSR-9854XL USB Rechargeable Multi-Function Tactical Dual-Light Flashlight uses a CREE® LED rated at 850 lumens to create a usable beam rated at 280 meters. A 200 lumen unfocused floodlight is smartly integrated in to the housing which is perfect for close-up illumination. Both the flashlight and the floodlight can be used independently or at the same time in dual-light mode for maximum safety and versatility.

The NSR-9854XL also features a unique tail-switch that operates both the flashlight and floodlight in one configuration. The upper portion of the switch operates the flashlight that provides either momentary or constant-on functionality with high, medium or low-brightness settings as well as a disorienting strobe and the lower portion of the switch operates a downward facing floodlight. The housing, tail-cap and bezel are made from aircraft-grade 6061-T6 aluminum with a Type III hard-anodized finish. Power comes from the included rechargeable Lithium-ion battery which can be accessed through the USB charging port that has been tested to be IP-X7 waterproof. An optional CR-123 Lithium-Metal battery carrier (batteries not included) is also provided as a back-up solution.

The Nightstick NSR-9854XL is backed by Bayco Products Limited Lifetime Warranty and includes a 2 foot micro-USB cable and AC/DC plugs with USB connector at an MSRP of only $155.40.

To learn more, please visit www.mynightstick.com.

About NIGHTSTICK

Designed and manufactured by Bayco Products, Inc., Nightstick is a global brand of professional lighting products, including flashlights, headlamps and Intrinsically Safe lighting solutions that continue to exceed industry standards in performance, quality, user-safety, and value. Nightstick’s vast line-up of LED lighting products deliver optimal performance with real-world applications in mind. With an unwavering commitment to product quality and exceptional Customer Service, Nightstick – Life Depends on LightTM.

To find a global retailer near you, visit: http://www.baycoproducts.com/where-to-buy

About Bayco Products, Inc.

Since 1984, Bayco Products’ vast array of portable and corded lighting products, have been the preferred choice of professionals and discriminating consumers. In its 110,000 square foot facility, located in the Dallas, TX area, Bayco’s dedicated engineering team continually seeks out innovative new product solutions that provide exceptional day-to-day utility and help maximize user safety. The Nightstick and Bayco brands are established and recognized world-wide as high-performance, high-quality, and high-value lighting solutions across virtually every industry.

Find us on social media: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Google+ and YouTube.