Rocky Cadet is the perfect boot for public safety officers

NELSONVILLE, Ohio — Training to be an officer or first responder can be strenuous and it’s important to have the proper footwear. That’s why Rocky’s Public Service division has developed the Cadet collection.

It’s the perfect boot for those training in service academies or transitioning from an academy to the streets, particularly for those looking for an athletic and professional look.

Made with a light and flexible content construction, the Rocky Cadet provides an oil and slip-resisting rubber outsole for stability in any working condition and is made with action leather with high abrasion mesh.

Like all Rocky work boots, the Cadet is also focused on comfort with a Rocky® Air-Port Comfort Footbed. Additional features include a heavy-duty YKK Side Zipper with VELCRO® Closure and a fiberglass shank.

Styles are available in six and eight-inch boots.

Available now, the suggested retail price for the Rocky Cadet ranges from $135-$145. For more information on the Rocky Cadet boots or other Rocky footwear, visit RockyBoots.com.

Rocky Cadet

Cadet Features:

Light and flexible cement construction

Oil and slip-resistant outsole

Rocky® Air-Port® cushion footbed

Fiberglass shank

Heavy-duty YKK side zipper with VELCRO®; closure MSRP: $135-$145

Founded in 1932, ROCKY manufactures and markets rugged outdoor, military, duty, work, western footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company’s products are available in nearly 3,000 retail and catalog outlets. It is a division of Rocky Brands, a publicly-traded company on NASDAQ® under the symbol: RCKY. For more information, visit www.rockyboots.com.