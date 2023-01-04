Streamlight® appoints Brice Silveria regional sales manager - federal/military division

EAGLEVILLE, Pa., — Streamlight® Inc., a leading provider of high-performance flashlights, announced the appointment of Brice Silveria as Regional Sales Manager for the company’s Federal/Military Division.

In his new position, Silveria will be responsible for sales development of Streamlight products to the Federal, Military and Government markets, as well maintaining relationships with distributors and key end-user sales agencies.

Courtesy Photo

Prior to his role at Streamlight, Silveria served as Government Accounts Manager at Quantico Tactical, a Defense Logistics and Tailored Logistics Support contractor located in Chesapeake, VA. While there, he established new customer accounts within the United States Coast Guard and regional U.S. military bases along the east coast and Mid-Atlantic, supplying them with mission critical operational gear and equipment.

Prior to Quantico Tactical, Silveria served in the United States Coast Guard for 10 years in a variety of roles where he received numerous awards, including the United States Coast Guard Achievement Medal. Throughout his tenure, Silveria served as Law Enforcement Officer for both the Coast Guard’s Maritime Security Response Team in Chesapeake, VA and for its Small Boat Station in Vallejo, CA. His work at the Coast Guard also took him to Honolulu, HI and Kodiak, AK as a Machine Gunner/Medical Casualty Responder and Security Watch Stander.

“We are delighted have Brice join our Federal/Military team at Streamlight,” said Streamlight’s Chief Revenue Officer, Michael F. Dineen. “His extensive experience with the US Coast Guard and his role with a military defense contractor will be very helpful in responding to the lighting needs of the various US military divisions, as well as recognizing new opportunities for Streamlight.”

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is marking 50 years of manufacturing high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on Facebook; Twitter; Instagram; Linkedin; and Youtube.