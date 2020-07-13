Streamlight introduces duty-ready Stinger 2020

EAGLEVILLE, Pa., July 9, 2020 - Streamlight®, Inc., a leading provider of high-performance lighting, launched the rechargeable Stinger® 2020, the next evolution in duty-ready flashlights designed for search, detection and defensive uses. The new light delivers 2,000 lumens and up to a 24-hour run time. The Stinger 2020 features an anti-roll body design, non-slip side panels and an ergonomic shape for a perfect grip. Dual power switches and an intuitive mode selector slide switch allow for flexibility in lighting intensity and run time.

“From clearing a room to searching for evidence or writing a ticket, the Stinger 2020 revolutionizes the idea of a rechargeable, super-bright duty light for police, military and other first responders,” said Streamlight Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Michael F. Dineen. “This newest model features a cutting edge ergonomic flat design, so that you can hold the light in your hand, under your arm or even in the crook of your neck without losing your grip or hold. And with its dual power switches, plus an easy-to-use mode selector switch, you can just set the light and not have to cycle between modes.“

The Stinger 2020 is powered by two long-lasting SL-B26TM protected Li-Ion USB rechargeable battery packs. The light features multiple charging options: battery USB port and battery bank charger, or existing Stinger® smart chargers and bank charger.

On high, the Stinger 2020 delivers 2,000 lumens, a 315 meter beam distance and a 2 hour run time; on medium, 850 lumens, a 200 meter beam distance, and a 4 hour run time. On low, the light offers an extended run time of 24 hours, with 100 lumens and a 70 meter beam distance. A strobe for disorienting or signaling runs for 3.25 hours.

Made from aluminum alloy, the Stinger 2020 features a Borofloat® glass lens that is corrosion-resistant and gasket-sealed. The light measures 7.67 inches and weighs 12.3 ounces. The Stinger 2020 is TAA compliant with country of origin USA.

Available in black, the light is IPX7 rated, and is waterproof to one meter for 30 minutes. It also is impact-resistance tested to two meters. The Stinger 2020 has an MSRP of $225.00-$265.00 and includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 45 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.