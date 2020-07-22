Team Wendy releases EXFIL Adapter for AMP Communication Headset

Adapter breakaway capability improves safety and airborne utility.

CLEVELAND — Cleveland-based Team Wendy, a leading provider of exceptional head protection systems, announced today the launch of its EXFIL Adapter for the Ops-Core AMP Communication Headset. This headset, originally designed for Ops-Core’s ARC Rail, can now be also be mounted on Team Wendy helmets.

The adapter easily attaches each arm of the AMP headset to Team Wendy’s EXFIL Rail 2.0 or EXFIL Rail 3.0 accessory mounting systems. A press fit design – rather than a hard mount – ensures breakaway functionality when enough pressure is applied in an emergency situation.

“The breakaway capability is important for airborne operations,” said Mike Romanchek, director of sales and business development for Team Wendy. “The EXFIL Adapter reduces risk should lines get tangled around the headset by detaching from the helmet thus reducing the chances of equipment malfunction or injury.”

The EXFIL Adapter for the Ops-Core AMP Communication Headset retails for $21.99 and is available for purchase on TeamWendy.com and through authorized Team Wendy dealers.

About Team Wendy

Team Wendy is a family-owned company dedicated to providing exceptional head protection systems designed from the inside out for those who risk their lives every day. Founded in 1997, our Cleveland-based company places a strong focus on the prevention of traumatic brain injury (TBI) in honor of the company’s namesake Wendy Moore, who died tragically from a TBI following a ski accident.

As a leading supplier of helmet systems for military, law enforcement, search and rescue, and adventure sports, Team Wendy is steadfast in our dedication to the pursuit of improving head protection research, design and development, bringing more choice, better technology and reliable customer service to the industry.

Team Wendy was recognized as a winner of the Cleveland Top Workplaces 2019 award by The Plain Dealer and was also named one of NorthCoast 99’s Best Places to Work in Northeast Ohio in 2016.

