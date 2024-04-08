Safariland launches limited edition chocolate chip camo 6000 series holsters

PRESS RELEASE

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Safariland, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets and one of Cadre Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE: CDRE) (“Cadre”) key brands is proud to announce the release of its new limited edition holster lineup featuring the Chocolate Chip camo pattern. Designed to deliver unparalleled protection and performance, these holsters are now available in the 6354RDS, 6304RDS, and 6354RDSO.

The Chocolate Chip camo pattern, also known as the six-color desert camouflage, was initially developed by the United States in 1971. Inspired by the rocky deserts of California, this pattern gained popularity during Operation Desert Shield/Storm and was nicknamed after it resembled chocolate chip cookie dough. Since then, it has been widely adopted by various nations and become a symbol of ruggedness and adaptability.

“Our goal at Safariland is to equip our customers with the best gear available,” said Eric Gasvoda, General Manager of Duty Gear for Safariland. “The limited edition Chocolate Chip camo holsters offer top-notch functionality and pay homage to the rich history of military camouflage. We are excited to bring this iconic pattern to our customers.”

Crafted with precision, Safariland’s Cordura wrapped 6354RDS, 6304RDS, and 6354RDSO holsters feature the renowned Automatic Locking System (ALS). This innovative technology ensures the firearm remains securely in place, providing peace of mind in high-pressure situations. Additionally, all three models are compatible with red dot sights, enhancing accuracy and target acquisition.

These holsters also feature the QLS 19 Locking Fork, which can be easily mounted to any compatible platform using the QLS 22 Receiver Plate. This versatile mounting system allows users to adapt their holsters to various carrying options, enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Whether it’s a hunting expedition or a tactical operation, these holsters are designed to meet the demands of any environment, ensuring the safety and success of the user. To purchase and learn more about Safariland’s extensive line of holsters and equipment, visit Safariland.com.

About The Safariland Group

The Safariland Group is a leading global provider of a broad range of safety and survivability products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets. The Safariland Group offers a number of recognized brand names in these markets including Safariland® Armor, Duty Gear and Communications, Bianchi®, Break Free®, Hatch®, Med-Eng®, Identicator® and NIK®. The Safariland Group’s mission, “Together, We Save Lives®”, is inherent in the lifesaving and protective products it delivers. The Safariland Group is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The Safariland Group is a trade name of Safariland, LLC.

For more information about The Safariland Group and these products, please visit www.safariland.com.