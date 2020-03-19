Code 3 introduces the Outliner Series of Running Board Lights

ST. LOUIS — Code 3, a recognized global leader and safety innovator, is pleased to introduce the Outliner™ Series of Running Board Lights that feature dual colors, multiple lengths and flexible application.

Enhance driver- and passenger-side visibility with these powerful, SAE-rated warning lights. Paired with white, customers can choose from amber, red or blue colors. The Matrix®-enabled lights offer 32 flash patterns including a steady-burn function for each color. The LEDs can be dimmed to provide a driving light function or on-site indicator.

The Outliners are available in 24-, 36-, 60- and 72-inch lengths, which can accommodate virtually any unit or platform in the fleet. Alternatively, the product can be mounted on push bumpers or tailgates to provide forward or rear warning. If mounting in this configuration, the flash pattern that mimics a traffic director would be particularly beneficial. Various brackets are available to make installation a snap.

Like all Code 3 products, these running board lights have been designed and tested to exceed industry standards. With a durable, powder-coated aluminum housing and polycarbonate lenses, the IP67-certified Outliners are ready to get to work anywhere and anytime, under extreme environmental conditions. To top it off, the product is backed by a five-year, no-hassle warranty.

Code 3 fully supports to the Slow Down, Move Over campaign by providing industry-leading lighting and emergency systems that keep public safety professionals safe. The safety solutions that Code 3 manufactures are built to effectively communicate warning. The types of flash patterns, luminosity, sync capability and technology built into Code 3 products are engineered to fit the specific safety need of the applications, the first responders and the communities they serve.

About Code 3

Code 3, Inc. develops, engineers and manufactures a complete line of vehicle lighting and emergency systems for first responders and public safety professionals. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, Code 3 is a brand of ECCO Safety Group (ESG). ESG is a global leader in safety solutions and emergency systems.