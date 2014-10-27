Rigid Industries Highlights Baja 1000 Experience and Qualifying at SEMA

October 27, 2014 - Combine the SEMA Show, the world’s premier automotive specialty products trade show, with the SCORE Baja 1000 Experience, a 70,000 square foot display area, and what do you get? A showcase for series sponsors such as Rigid Industries, the industry leader in off road LED lighting solutions, along with over 30 Trophy Trucks and Class 1 vehicles at SCORE’s largest marketing event ever.

With qualifying for the SCORE Baja 1000 taking place Tuesday, November 4th at nearby Las Vegas Motor Speedway, this will determine the starting order for the race. On November 12-16, 2014, they will race from Ensenada to La Paz, 1,292 miles down Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. Tickets for the qualifying event are free while they last at the 4Wheel Parts store in Las Vegas. The SEMA SCORE Baja 1000 Experience and qualifying for the SCORE Baja 1000 will be televised on a delayed basis in the USA and Canada as a one-hour special on the CBS Sports Network on December 21st.

Among Rigid’s Elite Torture Team are several SCORE desert racers ready to qualify in the front. Rigid Industries’ Taylor Anderson, Director of Strategic Partnerships, will be riding along with Justin Davis of the Green Army. “I have to really hand it to SCORE on this one…Trophy Trucks and Class 1’s, Championship offroad racers, at SEMA, in numbers. SEMA is one of our largest events, and bringing desert racing to this industry gathering is a big bonus for all of us involved in the automotive aftermarket. On top of it all, I am pretty stoked to be qualifying with one of our top teams on Tuesday evening” says, Anderson.

Also included 4X SCORE Trophy Truck season point champion B.J. Baldwin of Las Vegas, Nevada, Justin Matney, RPM Offroad in Bristol, Tennessee, Jay Reichart, R&D Racing, Round Mountain, Texas, and Bryce Menzies, from Las Vegas’ Menzies Motorsports.

The toughest conditions on Earth are no match for the superior lighting and long-lasting performance Rigid Industries LED Lighting products provide. Rigid’s rugged and durable products are backed by a world-renowned warranty program and customer service by an American-made company located in Gilbert, Arizona. Visit the Rigid Industries outdoor Baja 1000 experience booth or the inside booth located in the Upper South Hall booth 334193.

About Rigid Industries

With its unparalleled patented optics and torture-tested housings, Rigid Industries® is a world leader in forward-projecting LED lighting. Rigid LED lighting products are used in aviation, agriculture, construction, emergency response, industrial, marine, military, mining, off-road and power sports. Committed to providing innovative technologies, Rigid Industries® guarantees a quality product designed, engineered and assembled in the US. For more information, visit www.rigidindustries.com or follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.