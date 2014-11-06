Rigid Industries LED Lighting Awarded 2014 Export Achievement Certificate from the United States Commercial Service

Rigid Industries LED Lighting, a world leader in forward projecting LED lighting, has been awarded the 2014 Export Achievement Certificate by the U.S. Commercial Service. Rigid Industries was recognized for their recent accomplishment by opening and expanding their markets in the Middle East.



Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) recommended Rigid Industries LED Lighting for this highly prestigious U.S. Government award.

“At Rigid we have put a lot of hard work and effort to increase our international business. It is a great honor to be recognized for our export business and will continue to make quality products here in the USA that will help strengthen our US exports worldwide.” says Jason Christiansen, CEO.

Chandra Brown, U.S. Department of Commerce Deputy Assistant Secretary, presented Rigid Industries the Export Achievement Certificate during the International Happy Hour at the 2014 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 5, 2014.

Export Achievement Award: Created by the Assisting Secretary for Trade Promotion and the Director General of the U.S. Commercial Service in 2001, the Export Achievement Certificate recognizes small and medium-sized companies (less than 500 employees) that have successfully entered the international marketplace with a first export sale, or that have successfully entered a new export market. Awarded to both private companies and organization committed to exporting endeavors, the Export Achievement Award highlights how the U.S. Commercial Service and its programs can lead to success for you!

About Rigid Industries®

Thanks to its unparalleled patented Hybrid™, Specter™ and Hyperspot™ optics and its torture-tested housings, Rigid Industries® is a world leader in the forward projecting LED lighting industry. Rigid Industries® ranked 316th on the Inc. 500 list for 2014 and ranked as the fastest growing off-road LED lighting manufacturer in America. Rigid LED lighting products can be used in a plethora of applications across industries such as: agriculture, construction, emergency response, industrial, marine, military, mining, and, of course, off-road and power sports. Rigid Industries® is committed to providing top-notch, innovative technologies and always guarantees a quality product which has been designed, engineered, and assembled in the USA.