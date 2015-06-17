Saint Marys, Kansas (June 2015) - The 20-gallon Tank Trap™ is newest addition to the Andax line of portable containment pools. Engineered to be an affordable single-use option for emergency spills and leaks from vehicles with low ground clearance. Ready-to-use in 3 seconds—perfect for lift trucks, accidents and equipment leaks. The Tank Trap™ will contain up to 20 gallons. Drive right over the sidewalls and it immediately pops back up. Stored size is 16” x 18” x 7” and stows easily and is completely portable. Additional sizes available in 50, 100 and 150 gallons.

Andax Industries LLC

1-800-999-1358

www.andax.com