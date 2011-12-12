New Antimicrobial Technology to Revolutionize Military Field Hospitals

XYTEX 500™ Will Provide an Aseptic/Sterile Like Environment for Surgery and Complex Medical Procedures

WASHINGTON, DC – DHS Technologies LLC, a leading manufacturer in shelter solutions for the military and emergency responders, today announced a new fabric solution for its line of DRASH shelters. The new fabric, XYTEX 500™, will offer 99.99% protection against microbes and other disease-causing microorganisms that come in contact with it. The World Health Organization recognizes microbes and the infections they spread as a leading cause of death in the world today.

“The next-generation of DRASH shelters will be a game changer for the shelter industry,” says A. Jon Prusmack, President and CEO for DHS Technologies. “We have always built superior shelters. Now, we offer a significant feature that provides tremendous benefits to the soldier.”

Shelters with XYTEX 500™ will provide a more aseptic or sterile like environment where surgeries and other complex medical procedures can occur in the field by adding antimicrobial protection to the shelters’ surface. The introduction of XYTEX 500™ will add to the company’s growing portfolio of shelter systems features and paves the way for the use of this technology in a broader range of applications. XYTEX 500™ can also enhance and greatly improve the environment for command and control and life support areas. The end-goal is to help mitigate field hygiene and sanitation challenges and contribute to the overall well-being of end-users by giving them a cleaner and healthier environment to work or rest in the field.

XYTEX 500™ employs a unique nanotechnology that is the first of its kind in the military shelter industry. The interior shelter cover features a proprietary formulation of nano size spikes that is ingrained into the fabric. These spikes lie on the fabric surface to puncture the cell walls of invading microbes. Upon contact, it pierces the microbes’ cell membranes, ultimately killing them.

XYTEX 500™ is also fire retardant, water repellent and resistant to abrasion and ultra violet rays. It will also guard against mold, mildew and fungus enabling the shelter to stay cleaner between scheduled routine maintenance and when in storage after a deployment. Unlike other common antimicrobials, XYTEX 500™ is not a temporary disinfectant and will not dissipate over time. Instead, XYTEX 500™ is permanent for the life of the fabric. Even better, the technology is environmentally friendly and EPA registered.

