First Line Technology’s Dahlgren Decon neutralizes 100% carfentanil under 5 minutes

WASHINGTON — First Line Technology received new lab results confirming that Dahlgren Decon neutralizes 100% of carfentanil in under five minutes.

This comes on the heels of a similar announcement from First Line Technology when they publicized last month that Dahlgren Decon neutralizes 100% of fentanyl in under two minutes. Absolute efficacy under five minutes for some of the most potent synthetic opioids known to man makes Dahlgren Decon one of the most effective decontamination solutions available.

“The data is irrefutable. It comes down to the superior chemical composition of Dahlgren Decon,” said Dr. Christina Baxter, former Program Manager for the CBRNE subgroup at the Technical Support Working Group. “Dahlgren Decon uses peracetic acid, which is double the strength of any hydrogen peroxide solution. It also comes in solid form which allows users to mix it on-site so there is no degradation of concentration. You always know what you’re getting with Dahlgren Decon.”

The data shows Dahlgren Decon yields a greater than 99.9% neutralization of carfentanil in under two minutes and 100% neutralization of carfentanil in under five minutes.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled with these results, but our work is not done.” said Amit Kapoor, President of First Line Technology. “Dahlgren Decon needs to be in the hands of every first responder, law enforcement officer and hazmat crew worldwide.”

Dahlgren Decon, manufactured by First Line Technology through an exclusive technology licensing agreement with the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD), is a three-part decontaminant solution that immediately decontaminates chemical and biological warfare agents, and now proven to be effective against both fentanyl and carfentanil.

A complete decontamination kit including FiberTect wipes, Dahlgren Decon solution and the Victory MG200 electrostatic sprayer can be purchased through Federal Resources, a resale partner of First Line Technology. For more information on how to purchase Dahlgren Decon or the full decontamination kit, contact sales@federalresources.com.

For more information on Dahlgren Decon and First Line Technology, visit www.decontect.com or contact First Line Technology at 703-955-7510 or info@firstlinetech.com.

