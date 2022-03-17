KIRKLAND, Wash. — Connect with Icom at IWCE 2022, March 23 & 24, at the Las Vegas Convention Center’s North Hall. As a Premier Partner Sponsor for this year’s event, we cannot wait to see everyone in person again! Find us at Booth 1925, where we will have on display our superstar VE-PG4 CONNECT gateway, the new IP110H, P25 solutions, Remotatec device integration, and the IP100H with Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh.



Use CONNECT to create a seamless voice and data ecosystem where devices using protocols like the LTE, Satellite, WLAN, and P25 are one unified critical voice communications group. Icom CONNECT’s suite of multi-protocol solutions are designed for commercial and professional use and exists to provide intuitive and dependable devices that can be tailored to the task at hand. Need bells and whistles? We have those, too.



Interconnect existing groups using diverse technologies or build a new system with Icom’s CONNECT gateway, the VE-PG4. This flexible solution creates a seamless, multi-protocol communication ecosystem for commercial or professional use. This gateway connects legacy analog and modern digital radio systems to our unique analog, IDAS™, IP, LTE, or satellite radios giving your team the coverage they need. You can rely on Icom to help you stay connected when it counts.



IWCE is a place for critical communications professionals to gather, evaluate, learn, and network with industry leaders, providing unbeatable access to the largest and most prominent audience. This event is annually held in Las Vegas. For more information on the expo, visit their website.

Icom is known worldwide for manufacturing the most innovative land mobile radios. In a world where technology is ever-evolving, Icom continues to stand the test of time with leading-edge forward-thinking. Radio users worldwide choose Icom for its legendary durability, quality, dependability, and ease of use.



Please visit our website to see our entire Land Mobile solutions offering and view our trade show schedule.



