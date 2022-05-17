HURST Jaws of Life® expands eDRAULIC® 3.0 extrication tool line

R 320 E3 Mini Ram Offers More Speed, Fresh/Saltwater Compatibility and Smart Dashboard for Real-Time Tool Status Feedback

SHELBY, N.C. – HURST Jaws of Life® has expanded its recently launched eDRAULIC® 3.0 (E3) line, adding the R 320 E3 Mini Ram to a product lineup that once again upped the game in extrication.

Launched in 2021, E3 takes HURST Jaws of Life’s battery-powered extrication tools and makes them faster, operational in both fresh and saltwater, and smart through a smart dashboard display that provides operators with real-time feedback on tool status. The new R

320 Mini Ram, which grows HURST Jaws of Life’s collection of E3 Ram offerings to three, allows first responders to create wide rescue openings in small places.

“The R 320 E3 Mini Ram takes the E3 line’s unmatched performance to the smallest locations, giving first responders a tool designed for the unique challenges of rescue scenes with tight spaces,” said Britt Hawkins, marketing manager for HURST Jaws of Life, which celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2022.

The R 320 E3 Mini Ram is 13.39 inches long when retracted and extends to 25.2 inches. At just 29.32 pounds, it’s easy to maneuver and is quieter than any HURST Jaws of Life Ram. Four LED lights illuminate the front and back of the tool. Its turbo function adds increased

user-controlled speed, and the tool’s patented watertight design allows operation in both fresh and saltwater.

As with all E3 tools, the R 320 E3’s smart tool dashboard provides the tool operator with live, visual and easy-to-see tool feedback, including a power level indicator, which alerts the user to real-time power level, and a battery charge status indicator, ensuring the operator is aware of runtime in real time.

Other features and benefits of HURST Jaws of Life’s R 320 E3 include a brushless DC electrical motor for more efficiency and performance and an ergonomic design. All HURST Jaws of Life tools meet NFPA 1936 2020 standards for NFPA performance ratings.

HURST Jaws of Life debuted the R 320 E3 at FDIC International 2022, booth #1608, April 28-30 in Indianapolis.

About HURST Jaws of Life