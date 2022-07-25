Hurst Jaws of Life® launches E3 connect for industry’s first cloud-connected extrication tool line

Leveraging a history of innovation and the connectivity of WiFi, HURST Jaws of Life® is launching E3 CONNECT, an evolution of its eDRAULIC® 3.0 line that adds automated performance alerts and centralized reports to help departments manage and optimize rescue tool readiness.

“E3 CONNECT brings firefighters the speed, power and performance they’ve come to expect from HURST Jaws of Life extrication tools, plus helps fire departments avoid tool downtime,” said Britt Hawkins, marketing manager for HURST Jaws of Life. “Tool use documentation is automatic with E3 CONNECT, reducing manual data entry, inspection time and potential downtime so rescue crews can be ready any time.”

HURST Jaws of Life, part of IDEX Fire & Safety, integrates E3 CONNECT with IDEX Fire & Safety’s Captium™ Cloud, a smart vehicle platform, to detect, record and report on tool performance and potential issues. Information on such events as roll warnings, submersion (fresh and saltwater), tool drops and battery condition are captured and reported to the department. E3 CONNECT allows the tool user to more easily comply with new NFPA requirements for reporting and maintenance tracking through the Captium pre-recommended inspection checklist; it informs users of upcoming preventative maintenance schedules, assists in requesting service appointments with HURST Jaws of Life service partners, and provides a centralized location for documentation of the maintenance service performed.

E3 CONNECT builds on the 2021 launch of eDRAULIC 3.0, which features a smart tool dashboard that provides the tool operator with live, visual and easy-to-see tool feedback in three key areas: roll warnings, which assist the operator with cutter positioning; power level indicator, which alerts the user to real-time power level, so they can reposition the tool for another cut; and a battery charge status indicator, ensuring the operator is aware of runtime in real time. E3 tools also offer more power than their predecessors through a user-controlled turbo function and a new, saltwater compatibility. The 2019 launch of the HURST Jaws of Life eDRAULIC Watertight Extrication Tool (EWXT) line were the first battery-powered tools completely operational when submerged in fresh water.

HURST Jaws of Life introduced the industry’s first rescue tool in the 1970s and revolutionized the industry again in 2010 with the first battery-powered rescue tool line. E3 CONNECT continues the company’s tradition of innovation.

“In 1972, HURST Jaws of Life brought the industry the first extrication tool, and we’re proud that we’ve continued to elevate the rescue tool industry ever since,” Hawkins said. “It’s a testament to our spirit of innovation that in our 50th anniversary year we’re bringing first responders another first, and another solution, that helps ensure they’re ready to make the rescue at the scene.” To learn more about E3 CONNECT, visit jawsoflife.com. For more information on IDEX Fire & Safety’s Captium Cloud, visit captiumconnect.com.