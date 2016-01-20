Stack On Gun Cabinet: Upgrade to Tactical Gun Storage

There are somewhere around 13 million Stack On gun boxes in America. That is 13 million gun cabinets that do not properly store modern rifles and shotguns. The challenge with traditional firearms storage solutions is that they do not take into account the size and form factor of modern sporting rifles or traditional rifles with scopes.

SecureIt Tactical conversion kits solve the problem.

Here we have upgrade a typical Stack On gun cabinet. In this example the cabinet has an advertised capacity of 14 rifles. As you can see there is no way you will come close to fitting 14 modern guns in this cabinet.

The stock plastic barrel holder does not provide the proper standoff for AR platform firearms or traditional rifles with scopes. The guns end up leaning against each other. The risk of damage and wear and tear is greatly increase.

Upgrading the Stack on cabinet

Here we are using the Rapid 6 conversion kit.

SecureIt Patented Gun safe conversion kits allow you to upgrade your gun storage cabinet or safe to properly store tactical and modern sporting rifles and shotguns. Each kits features an assortment of firearm storage components and are designed to address a wide variety of applications at affordable price points.

In this installation I am using peel and stick velcro. It works really well and is fast and easy to install. I am using the Velcro strips horizontally as this install will just hold the rifle saddles. Since there is not much vertical load on the grids in this configuration I do not need a lot of Velcro. If you are going to use a lot of bins to store gear them run three strips of Velcro vertically, the length of each grid. This will provide maximum shear strength and allow you store in excess of 50 lbs of weapon on the grids.

Now you have proper storage for all modern and traditional fire arms. The SecureIt Tactical gun storage platform provides proper standoff from the back of the cabinet and proper spacing to storage all modern sporting rifles ( ar15, AR10 and rifles with scopes)