Weapon lockers from Estes AWS provides solution to the concern of LE weapon theft

AWS Weapon Lockers keep guns secure and out of sight in the back of the officer’s vehicle, even with the back hatch or trunk lid open. (Courtesy photo)

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are some recent news stories that serve as a reminder that law enforcement vehicles are not immune to theft.

February 20, 2020 – assault-style rifle stolen from trunk of a cruiser parked in front of the officer’s home ( The Progress-Index

February 26, 2020 – AR-style rifle stolen from a police officer’s vehicle in Petersburg ( ABC News

May 31, 2020 – rifles stolen from police vehicles in Seattle, Washington ( The Seattle Times

July 6, 2020 – semi-automatic rifle and other gear stolen from police cruiser in Danielson, Connecticut ( Fox 61

August 5, 2020 – man broke into rear cargo area of police vehicle and seized police officer’s gun in San Francisco, California ( San Francisco Chronicle

August 11, 2020 – a loaded Glock 43 semi-automatic pistol and a loaded Colt M4 carbine rifle were stolen from police vehicles in Seattle Washington ( The Seattle Times

August 14, 2020 – Patrol car broken into and rifle stolen in Beaufort County ( The Island Packet

All the headlines above serve as a reminder that law enforcement isn’t immune to weapon theft and that safe and secure weapon storage, both on and off duty, is of paramount importance in protecting law enforcement and communities. The mission at Estes AWS is to offer products that protect law enforcement and communities. Our Rapid Access Weapon Lockers provide a solution to the concern of law enforcement weapon theft.

AWS Weapon Lockers keep guns secure and out of sight in the back of the officer’s vehicle, even with the back hatch or trunk lid open. Estes Lockers are mounted in the rear of a vehicle, strategically installed to keep weapons out of sight and out of mind for criminals. This prevents scenarios like the one in San Francisco, California where a man was handcuffed in the back seat of the patrol car but managed to break into the rear cargo area of the vehicle and grab the officer’s firearm.

Our lockers are engineered with security in mind, and they are manufactured from steel so they deliver top-quality durability. The tamper-proof, galvannealed steel construction ensures that guns issued to law enforcement are kept out of the hands of criminals. Dave Hartman with Passive Security Solutions comments on the security features of AWS lockers saying, “If you really want your weapons to be SECURE, then you will NOT find another solution that offers anything better. Definitely one of the best solutions on the market!” Visit our video page to see how we put our tamper-proof steel Rapid Access Weapon Locker to the test.

Our weapon lockers are designed to meet your security needs, whether your fleet is made up of SUVs, pickup trucks, sedans, or a mixture of all three, and AWS security measures go beyond just theft prevention. The Pickup Truck Rapid Access Weapon Locker is dust-resistant and weather-resistant, protecting valuable equipment from wear and tear. In addition, Estes AWS recently introduced new security options for our 2.0 SUV Weapon Locker. We offer three different SUV lockers, with different accessibility and lock features for each. These options help accommodate the various budgetary and security needs of each department.

Choose Estes AWS, a weapon security solution designed with officers in mind

Not only do the security features of Estes AWS Weapon Lockers benefit officers, but the community as well. By keeping guns secure and out of sight, officer’s weapons are kept out of the hands of criminals. The Estes AWS Automated Weapon Locker will give your agency peace of mind on and off duty. Contact us to find out how you can keep your officers and community protected with Estes AWS solutions.

