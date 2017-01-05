Hoppe’s back: High performance gun care

High-performance firearms deserve high-performance protection, and Hoppe’s® Black delivers. Hoppe’s Black uses a formula designed for MSR’s and other high-round count firearms, but will work with any firearm. Designed to withstand a wide range of temps from -65°F to 540°F – it will prepare your firearm for any situation. Hoppe’s Black is comprised of a Gun Cleaner, Precision Oil, Copper Cleaner, Grease Syringe, and Lubricating Cloth.

• Designed for high-performance firearms

• Delivers a superior clean

• Industry-best temperature range of -65°F - 540°F

• Introductory line includes cleaners, lubricants and copper cleaner

