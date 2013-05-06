Otis Technology Announces Sales Agency in Northeast U.S.

Lyons Falls, N.Y. - Otis Technology is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with Ken Jefferies & Associates. The agency will now provide sales support for dealers and wholesale distributors in the Mid Atlantic and New England states. They will continue to represent the Otis brand in the Southeast as well.

Ken Jefferies & Associates’ employs an active field staff of thirteen sales professionals to represent the Otis brand within the Eastern states. These sales professionals will represent Otis Technology at the store and customers’ headquarter levels. Based in Raleigh, North Carolina, Ken Jefferies & Associates is an award-winning sales agency that has represented premium sporting goods brands since the agency’s founding in early 2008.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of our partnership with Ken and his team,” states Len Nelson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Otis Technology. He continues, “Their focus on excellence will allow us to deliver the service and quality that our customers expect from Otis. Ken Jefferies & Associates has represented us well in the Southeast since 2008, so this is a logical step forward.”

“When we aligned our team with Otis, Ken Jefferies & Associates was a team of three sales professionals covering the southeastern states. Over the years our companies have enjoyed unprecedented success, but more importantly, we have become a meaningful part of one another’s business. The KJ&A team is exceedingly proud to now represent Otis within the Northeastern states and we look forward to many years of mutual growth,” remarks Ken Jefferies, principal of Ken Jefferies & Associates.

Otis will continue to support marketing, customer service, and warranty support through their headquarters in Lyons Falls, New York.

Otis Technology is known for manufacturing the most advanced gun cleaning systems available. The superior Breech-to-Muzzle® design combined with unmatched quality has positioned Otis as the gun care system of choice with the US Military. Otis Technology is SMART GUN CARE.