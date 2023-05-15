Streamlight presents Odle Sales with 2022 law enforcement sales award

Odle Sales recognized for its exceptional sales performance and contribution to Streamlight’s Law Enforcement division in the Midwest

EAGLEVILLE, Pa. — Streamlight Inc., a leading provider of high-performance flashlights, announced that Odle Sales received the company’s 2022 Sales Rep Agency of the Year Award for the Law Enforcement market.

Based in Columbia, Missouri since 1983, Odle Sales provides high-quality sales representation for manufacturers in the Law Enforcement markets throughout the Midwest.

“I want to congratulate Odle Sales for their outstanding sales performance last year in this very important market segment,” said Michael F. Dineen, Streamlight’s Chief Revenue Officer. “This agency did an outstanding job in the Midwest for our Law Enforcement division during 2022. I am extremely pleased to be partnering with them and I look forward to their continuing contributions in 2023.”

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. is marking 50 years of manufacturing high-quality, durable flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit streamlight.com or connect with us on facebook.com/streamlight; twitter.com/Streamlight; instagram.com/streamlightinc; linkedin.com/company/streamlight-inc./; and youtube.com/streamlighttv.