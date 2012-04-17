20 Round Boxes of Black Hills Ammo Now Available

Black Hills Ammunition is now offering a number of defensive ammunition calibers in 20 round boxes for your convenience. With the current economy, every shooter appreciates being able to get the best premium defensive ammunition for their firearm without breaking the weekly budget. Performance is our promise to you and the smaller quantity boxes will make it even easier to put the Power of Performance in your defensive firearm. Initial calibers slated for the 20 round boxes are 9mm, .40 Smith & Wesson, .45 ACP and .380 Automatic.