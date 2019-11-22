AMMO, Inc. announces launch of patented Hard Armor Piercing Incendiary and Armor Piercing ammunition manufacturing line

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — AMMO, Inc., a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, has announced the operational launch of its patented Hard Armor Piercing Incendiary (HAPI) and Armor Piercing (AP) ammunition manufacturing line.

AMMO is now manufacturing best-in-class 308 (7.62x51mm) and .338 ammunition in both HAPI and AP variants for use by the Company’s U.S. and overseas military and law enforcement partners. The performance specifications for both rounds are as follows:

.338 HAPI and AP

Defeats ½” (12.7mm) MIL 12560 armor plate at 500 meters

308 HAPI and AP

Defeats ¼” 400 HB armor plate at 500 meters

The Company demonstrated the prototype of these patented technology-based rounds at the 2019 SHOT Show in Las Vegas, Nevada for military and law enforcement personnel from the U.S. and its allies with great response and confirmed acquisition interest. Since then, AMMO has industrialized the manufacturing of these superior performing rounds to be positioned to supply U.S. and allied military and law enforcement personnel. Also, the Company has the necessary manufacturing capacity to offer additional calibers for this style of ammunition.

Technological advancements in personal body armor and vehicle protection has demanded higher performance ammunition, while the continuing surge in international conflicts and the ever-increasing use of asymmetric warfare is anticipated to further fuel demand for ammunition across the globe. AMMO’s work in industrializing the manufacturing of its AP and HAPI ammunition was specifically deployed to serve this burgeoning global military and law enforcement ammunition market.

“Recognizing the need to provide the sailors and law enforcement personnel protecting the U.S. and our allies with cutting-edge armor piercing ammunition drove our acquisition and manufacturing strategies over the past 18 months,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s CEO. “With a global military and law enforcement ammunition market anticipated by the industry to surpass $25 billion dollars (US) by 2025 and the continuing advancements in armor technology, we knew we had to focus our team’s expertise on presenting the leaders of our military and law enforcement, along with U.S. allies, our patented AP and HAPI rounds capable of defeating the characteristics of the current advanced armor. We have the necessary production capacity to meet this growing demand and the performance needs of our soldiers to be prepared to win each battle and protect themselves while placing their lives on the line for all of us.”

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, and Night OPS (One Precise Shot) – a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Jagemann Munition Components is a wholly-owned AMMO subsidiary based in Wisconsin, and is an industry-leading brass casing designer and manufacturer supporting the global ammunition industry. For more information, please visit www.ammoinc.com.