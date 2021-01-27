Ammo, Inc. enters into a significant import/export transaction for 7.62mm ammunition

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., — AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW ) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, is pleased to announce it has entered into a significant international transaction involving 7.62mm ammunition.

“We have maintained focus on diversifying our business while our team works tirelessly to address the continuing significant US market ammunition demand. It is important to foster relationships overseas in the commercial, law enforcement and military markets, while we address the current US market needs – now, more than ever”, said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s Chairman and CEO. Mr. Wagenhals further noted that “the import/export markets are opening up again and we are seeing success in securing relationships which have resulted in this transaction and our reasonable expectation of many more to follow in the coming months involving our innovative suite of products.”

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. AMMO, Inc. (the “Company and/or AMMO”) designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information please visit: www.ammo-inc.com.