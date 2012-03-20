Black Hills .300 Whisper Now Available

The .300 Whisper was developed by J.D. Jones of SSK Industries. It’s been a popular wildcat for many years, even at one time seeing some limited military use by folks who needed a very quiet but effective weapon combination. This is a versatile cartridge, providing a range of effective ballistics from light bullets essentially duplicating the ballistics of the 7.62x39 AK-47 round, to heavy 220 grain bullets fired at subsonic velocity in the 1000 fps range. Black Hills will offer both a high velocity 125 grain round and a subsonic 220 grain load. This ammunition is also compatible with weapons chambered for the 300 AAC Blackout.