Colt’s Manufacturing And Black Hills Ammunition Partner To Offer Specialized Colt Ammunition

Ammunitions Specifically Designed to Perform in Colt Rifles

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. – Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, one of the world’s leading designers, developers and manufacturers of firearms, has teamed up with Black Hills Ammunition to bring to market Colt-branded ammunition that is specifically tuned for Colt tactical and competition rifles.

“We are thrilled to offer Colt customers ammunition that matches the high-quality of Colt rifles,” said Joyce Rubino, Vice President of Marketing for Colt’s Manufacturing. “The bar was set very high in the development and manufacturing process with Black Hills, and it really shows in the performance of the ammunition.”

During the development process, this line of Colt ammo was ballistically tested in Colt rifles with a requirement of consistent five-shot MOA groups at 500 yards (5 shot groups of 5” or less at 500 yards). This “Triple Nickel” assures the experienced shooter incredible performance right out of the box, with no need for load development or experimentation.

“We’re very proud of the ‘Triple Nickel’ requirement of this ammunition,” said Rubino. “Our goal with Black Hills was to bring to market a superior line of ammunition for sport shooters to use in Colt rifles, and we feel we have achieved this through the partnership with Black Hills.”

The initial offerings from Colt and Black Hills Ammunition will include 55 grain and 77 grain match bullets from Sierra Bullet Company, and are designed for rifles chambered for 5.56x45 NATO. The Colt-Black Hills ammo will be available through Midway USA, www.midwayusa.com or 800-243-3220.

Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC is one of the world’s leading designers, developers and manufacturers of firearms. Colt pistols, revolvers and rifles have been marketed, distributed and sold to law abiding, responsible citizens in the United States and throughout the world for 175 years. Colt operates its manufacturing facility in West Hartford, Connecticut. For more information on Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, please visit www.coltsmfg.com.