Federal Ammunition launches Train + Protect versatile HP ammunition

ANOKA, Minn. — Federal Ammunition is pleased to announce its launch of Train + Protect, a new line of handgun loads designed for both practice and personal protection. The competitively priced ammunition features Federal’s versatile hollow-point (VHP) bullet and is available in three popular handgun cartridges and weight options. Shipments of this new ammunition are being delivered to dealers.

The Federal Train + Protect VHP bullet design provides both precise, practical performance at the range, and instant, reliable expansion on impact. The result is the ideal combination for training as well as defending yourself and your loved ones. The new ammunition proudly honors the American birthright to bear arms with patriotic U.S.A. graphics on its packaging.

Features & Benefits

• VHP bullet based on proven Federal hollow point design

• Reloadable Federal brass case

• Extremely reliable primer

• Loaded to produce consistent performance on the range and in defense situations

Part No. / Description / MSRP

TP9VHP1 / 9mm Luger 115-grain VHP, 50-count / $30.95

TP40VHP1 / 40 S&W 180-grain VHP, 50-count / $35.95

TP45VHP1 / 45 Auto 230-grain VHP, 50-count / $35.95

TP9VHP2 / 9mm Luger 115-grain VHP, 100-count / $56.95

TP40VHP2 / 40 S&W 180-grain VHP, 100-count / $66.95

TP45VHP2 / 45 Auto 230-grain VHP, 100-count / $66.95

Federal Premium is a brand of Vista Outdoor Inc., an outdoor sports and recreation company. For more information on Federal Premium, go to www.federalpremium.com.

About Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista Outdoor is a leading global designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the growing outdoor sports and recreation markets. The company operates in two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products, and has a portfolio of well-recognized brands that provides consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. Vista Outdoor is headquartered in Utah and has manufacturing operations and facilities in 13 U.S. States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico along with international customer service, sales and sourcing operations in Asia, Australia, Canada, and Europe. For news and information, visit www.vistaoutdoor.com or follow us on Twitter @VistaOutdoorInc and Facebook at www.facebook.com/vistaoutdoor.