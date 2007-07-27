Outers® Introduces New Concept for Gun Cleaning

https://go.praetoriandigital.com/?target=art_TemS81zGzs1xm0JL&source=pct_DEPPtv3Q8tNkvYx1 ONALASKA, WI — Outers® continues to lead the charge in the gun cleaning world by designing a new and efficient way to clean a gun. The BoreBlast™ cleaning tool (MSRP: $19.95) will change the way shooters clean their guns.

It is designed for use with .17 – .223 and .243 – .30 calibers and includes a CO2 dispenser, 12g CO2 cartridge, chamber adapters and 24 cleaning wads. It performs by shooting a specially-designed cleaning wad through the barrel of the gun to remove powder and lead fouling.

“The new BoreBlast is ideal for achieving a clean gun without the traditional elbow grease or the restriction of a cleaning bench. Now, all shooters have to do is what they do best; pull the trigger, “ said Product Line Manager Jack Christnovich.

Every cleaner and lubricant in the Outers line delivers quality performance and protection, without all the work. In keeping this tradition, Outers has also made the BoreBlast cleaning wads available in refill packs of 24 (MSRP: $6.49) .

About Outers

Outers is a leading manufacturer of gun-care chemicals and solvents. Vern Dale founded the Onalaska, Wisconsin-based company in 1934 with his innovative Gunslick lubricant, which has grown into its own, high-technology cleaning brand today. Outers remains a gun cleaning mainstay and is part of ATK’s Ammunition Systems Group. For more information on Outers, visit www.outers-guncare.com.

About ATK Ammunition Systems Group

Headquartered in Edina, Minnesota, ATK Ammunition Systems Group is a leading supplier of small and medium caliber military ammunition, ammunition propellant, commercial and military smokeless powder, law enforcement and sporting ammunition, ammunition related products and an operator of two U.S. Army ammunition manufacturing plants. The organization employs approximately 5,000 people. More information is available at www.outdoorwriters.atk.com.

ATK is a $3.9 billion advanced weapon and space systems company employing approximately 16,500 people in 21 states. News and information can be found on the Internet at www.atk.com.