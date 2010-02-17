Public Safety Industry Recognizes GT Distributors for Excellence

AUSTIN, Texas — America’s public safety specialists, GT Distributors Inc proudly announces it has been recognized for excellence in the public safety industry. GT Distributors has been named as the latest recipient of the Bushmaster 2009 #1 Law Enforcement Distributor, 2010 Glock Perfection, Sig Sauer 2009 Public Safety Sales Center of the Year and the 2009 Hornady #1 Law Enforcement Distributor awards.

“We are very honored and humbled to have been recognized by the public safety industry with these awards,” says Jim Orr, president of GT Distributors. “For more than 38 years, we have worked hard to supply the finest and most dependable law enforcement, military, fire and EMS equipment on the market. Of course, the industry recognition is rewarding, but the true award for excellence goes to every man and woman who is putting their life on the line while protecting us and our communities.”

Founded in 1972, GT Distributors is one of the nation’s leading suppliers of quality public safety and tactical equipment, featuring brand names such as Smith & Wesson, Glock, Federal Cartridge, Taser International, Under Armour, 5.11 Tactical, Sig Sauer, Safariland, Streamlight and hundreds more.

Operating state-of-the-art distribution facilities in Georgia and Texas, GT Distributors delivers and markets high-quality law enforcement, military, fire and public safety equipment and apparel for some of the world’s most respected manufacturers as well as its own proprietary brands.

