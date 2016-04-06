Rio Ammunition Joins The Grind Waterfowl TV as New Ammunition Sponsor

Marshall, TX – Rio Ammunition is proud to announce a new partnership with Dakota Decoy and Lucky Duck as the new ammunition sponsor of The Grind Waterfowl TV for seasons 2017-18. Airing on the Pursuit Channel and currently concluding filming for their upcoming 5th season, The Grind Waterfowl TV brings an innovative documentary-style approach to traditional topics and situations that duck hunters encounter in various locales throughout the U.S.

“Rio Ammunition is always searching for new ways to reach our core customer and for our BlueSteel line that group is the hardcore duck hunter who lives the lifestyle. The Grind Waterfowl TV has continued its growth year-over-year and is broadcast to millions of homes on the Pursuit Channel and in Canada via Wild TV, which are both mediums that are highly popular with our target demographics. We couldn’t be more excited about this new opportunity to reach a new and enthusiastic groups of hunters who may not be as familiar with our products,” said Patrick Thomas, Rio National Sales Manager.

Bill Willroth, Executive Producer of The Grind Waterfowl TV, is equally excited about the new partnership, “We’re very excited to partner with a high-quality ammunition company that shares our same beliefs in supporting conservation and creating an educational experience for our viewers.”

The Grind Waterfowl TV, a joint partnership between industry stalwarts Dakota Decoy and Lucky Duck, is produced by Jason Mitchell Outdoors and follows the owners and their Pro Staffs as they travel the country for their next waterfowl adventure. Season 5 will debut on the Pursuit Channel on June 27th at 12 PM EST on Mondays, 2:30 PM EST on Thursdays, and 7:00 PM EST on Saturdays. It can also be seen on Wild TV beginning June 28th at 7 PM EST on Tuesdays, 2 PM EST on Thursdays, and 8 AM EST on Saturdays.

About Rio Ammunition

Rio Ammunition, Inc., founded in 2001 as a subsidiary of Madrid-based MAXAM Outdoors and with its domestic manufacturing facility in Marshall, TX, is the worldwide leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of sporting and hunting cartridges. Rio’s success is based on proprietary technological developments – as a result of ongoing investment in R&D – and a totally integrated production chain ranging from the manufacturing of the raw materials to the production of all cartridge components including cases, primers, powder, wads, and lead shot.