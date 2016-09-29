RMA Armament Introduces lightest Level IV Plate in Industry

CENTERVILLE, IA – September, 2016 – RMA Armament is proud to announce the latest edition to its armor family, the ALPHA Armor Series Level IV (model #1199) hard armor plate. Weighing just 4.4 pounds, it is the now the world’s LIGHTEST plate in its class.RMA’s latest product offering further displays it’s strength as the world’s best research and development team in the hard armor market. Having already developed the strongest armor plate in world, the R&D team at RMA now adds the lightest level IV hard armor solution to its resume in support of police and military personnel around the globe.

“To say that I’m excited about our latest level IV plate would be quite the understatement,” said RMA CEO Blake Waldrop. “Our primary goal with every new product is to provide the highest quality protection while balancing cost, weight, thickness, speed, and strength. “Some members of our law enforcement and military communities require the strongest level IV plate in the world while others need the world’s lightest level IV plate, which gives them better mobility while still providing the highest level of protection. Now, you can get both from RMA. Our plates provide peace of mind to the officer or operator allowing them to do their job effectively and stay protected during any type of mission.”

In testing at the NIJ certified Oregon Ballistic Laboratory, RMA’s Alpha Armor Series Level IV (model #1199) defeated a single round of .30-06 armor piercing ammunition from 50 feet, registering a back-face signature of just 35.58 mm. For compliance to the NIJ 0101.06 level IV standard, a hard armor plate must defeat single .30-06 M2AP round with a BFD of less than 44 mm. The model #1199 level IV plates are now available for pre-order at www.rmadefense.com as well as www.shellbacktactical.com.

DETAILS

-NIJ Compliant 0101.06 (Defeats 7.62x63 M2AP rounds)

-10” x 12”, Single-Curve, Shooter’s Cut

-4.4 lbs. (1.9kg)

-Silicon Carbide Composite

-Patented Tile Array Design

-Made in the USA

ABOUT RMA

RMA Armament, Inc, is a privately held Veteran-owned small business that designs, manufactures and markets NIJ certified hard body armor plates at its production fortress in Centerville, IA. To learn more, visit our website at: www.rmadefense.com.