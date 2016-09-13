Shell Shock Technologies announces new board member: Richard Abramson

WESTPORT, Conn. — Shell Shock Technologies, LLC., makers ofinnovative case technologies for the ammunition industry, announces that Richard Abramson has joined its board of directors.

Abramson brings to Shell Shock’s Board his unsurpassed retail and distribution expertise. He is involved in developing several private label initiatives involving Shell Shock’s cases and is advising on product positioning and development.

“We are very excited to have Richard join our Board. In October 2015, Richard was the first industry professional outside of our company to be introduced to Shell Shock’s revolutionary NAS3 case technology. Since our first meeting he has been unbelievably supportive and his advice has played a major role inachieving our early success,” commented Craig Knight, CEO of Shell Shock Technologies.

Abramson is the founder and general managerof the Centennial Gun Club, located in Centennial, Colorado. Centennial is one of the most successful indoor ranges in the U.S. Centennial’s membership business model is considered “best in class.”

In addition to his duties as general manager of Centennial Gun Club, Abramson serves as chairman of the Sporting Industry P20 Performance Group and on various boards, including the AcuSport Advisory Board, NSSF Retail Advisory Council, Range Growth Advisory Board, High Point Manufacturing Advisory Board and the Colorado Firearm Safety Coalition.

Prior to opening Centennial Gun Club in 2012, Abramson lead high-tech corporate turnarounds serving as CEO of public and private companies. He is a graduate of the University of Nebraska School of Pharmacyand a certified firearms instructor in many disciplines.

Shell Shock’s NAS39mm cases are 50 percent lighter than brass cases,offer greater lubricity and will not abrade, clog, foul, wear-out or damage breach and ejector mechanisms. The cases offer greater corrosion resistance, tensile strength (2xstronger) and elasticity than brass. NAS3 cases will not split, chip, crack or grow (stretch) and are fully-reloadable with Shell Shock’s custom reloading dies. NAS3 cases have been tested successfully by customers to pressures over 70k psi. NAS3 cases eject cool to-the-touch and can be picked up with a magnet. The head can be colored for branding purposes and easy load identification.

NAS3 is “Best in Class” for maintaining consistent velocity between rounds. In an independent test performed by H.P. White Laboratory (a major munitions testing facility),rounds fired using NAS3 cases achieved a velocity standard deviation of 0.093 FPS (124 grain FMJbullet, 4.2 grains Titegroup powder, 10 rounds, extreme variation 3fps).

More details about the Centennial Gun Club can be found on their website: www.centennialgunclub.com. To learn more about Shell Shock’s revolutionary technology, visit www.shellshocktech.com.

About Shell Shock Technologies, LLC:

Founded in Westport, Connecticut, in 2015, Shell ShockTechnologies, LLC is an early stage technology and manufacturing company focused on developing innovative case technologies for the ammunition industry. Shell Shockis a component manufacturer supplying shell cases to the shooting sports market, as well as to U.S. and foreign ammunition manufacturers, law enforcement, military and other government agencies. Shell Shock does not load ammunition. www.shellshocktech.com