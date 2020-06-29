Steinel Ammunition’s ‘Brass Spike’ ammo for .50 Beowulf uppers now available

The Steinel 12.7 x 42mm 414 grain Spire Point ammo offers superior consistency with tight standard deviations in velocity.

TWINSBURG, Ohio — Steinel Ammunition, a premium manufacturer of self-defense, hunting, and target ammunition, announce the release of their new “Brass Spike” ammo, a 12.7 x 42mm 414 grain Spire Point round designed for .50 Beowulf uppers. Using a .50 Beowulf upper on a standard AR-15 platform increases stopping power.

Although the .50 Beowulf round is well-known in tactical and law enforcement circles as an excellent short to mid-range tack-driver round, the Brass Spike is also an outstanding hunting round for American big game, such as deer, moose, or black bear. The non-expanding round features exceptional penetration and accuracy. The round fits single-stack style in a standard AR magazine.

The Steinel Ammunition Brass Spike cartridge uses new Starline brass, premium Hodgdon powder, and CCI primers, and the beautiful topper to it all is the 414 grain Steinel Spire Point. Available online at Steinel Ammunition for $51.99 a box.

For more information on Steinel Ammunition Co., visit www.steinelammo.com or follow along on Facebook or Instagram.

About Steinel Ammunition Co.

Steinel Ammunition Co. is a premium manufacturer of self-defense, hunting, and target ammunition. While other manufacturers may have a specific product line designated as “match” or “premium,” at Steinel—premium ammunition is all we do.

When you use Steinel pistol or rifle ammo, you can be sure that countless hours of research and testing have gone into every round. Each recipe, component, and assembly are designed to provide you with optimal performance.

Our passion for precision, repeatability, accuracy, and reliability drives our pursuit of perfection. Let our attention to every technical detail provide you with the ammunition you and your gun deserve.

We stand by our products 100 percent with a Satisfaction Guarantee policy.