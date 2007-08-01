“The Federal Experience” to Make its Debut on VERSUS

ANOKA, Minn.—Federal Premium’s new TV show kicks off its inaugural season with its first primetime airing 10:30 am (EST) on August 4. Host Tim Abell heads to South Dakota in search of a trophy whitetail in the first episode of what promises to be an interesting and unique journey.

Viewers will watch each week as this Hollywood actor and novice hunter heads out in search of a variety of quarry, learning valuable lessons along the way. To help with these lessons, Abell will hunt alongside a new expert each week in hopes of making himself, and the viewer, a better hunter.

“The Federal Experience” will continue to run a new episode each week, with rebroadcasts scheduled between primetime airings. For the full schedule, please see below. The primetime airing of all episodes on VERSUS is Saturday at 10:30 a.m. (EST) with one exception as noted.

Week 1 Saturday Airdate 8/04/07

South Dakota Whitetail

Week 2 Saturday Airdate 8/11/07

High Desert Quail

Week 3 Saturday Airdate 8/18/07

South Dakota Pheasant with Tom Knapp

Week 4 Saturday Airdate 8/25/07

Georgia Quail

***Week 5 Primetime Airing is Thursday September 6, 2007 at 7 p.m. Eastern with a rebroadcast at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Maryland Waterfowl

Week 6 Saturday Airdate 9/08/07

Montana Turkey with NWTF CEO Rob Keck

Week 7 Saturday Airdate 9/15/07

Maryland Waterfowl

Week 8 Saturday Airdate 9/22/07

Namibia Plains Game

Week 9 Saturday Airdate 9/29/07

Namibia Plains Game

Week 10 Saturday Airdate 10/06/07

British Columbia Bruin

For more information on Federal Premium®, visit www.federalpremium.com.

