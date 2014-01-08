Beretta and T.Worx Ventures to Co-develop the Beretta ARX100 and ARX 160 with the First Fully Integrated Intelligent RailTM

Accokeek, MD - During the 2013 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition held at the convention center in Washington, DC, Beretta Defense Technologies (BDT), on behalf of Beretta USA, along with T.Worx Ventures (TWV – a subsidiary of Prototype Productions, Inc.) officially displayed a breadboard concept of the Beretta ARX160 integrated with Intelligent RailTM technology.

The selection of T.Worx this past August was the result of a multi-year assessment by Beretta USA while reviewing and monitoring technologies worldwide for a powered rail capability. The T.Worx powered rail technology, developed through US Army SBIR funding and patented as the Intelligent RailTM is currently the NATO standard for powered rails. Working with Beretta, T.Worx will integrate it into the ARX160 and ARX100 with tentative plans to have working prototypes by Summer 2014.

Gabriele de Plano, Vice President of Military Marketing & Sales stated, “Beretta USA is excited about the opportunity to be part of the first fully integrated, powered and data rail weapon system. T.Worx is a diverse organization on the forward edge of bringing tangible innovation to the market.” He continued by adding, “The ability to provide power to aiming devices and sighting systems along with the capability to transfer data places the Intelligent RailTM in a unique position that Beretta and our sister companies, most notably Steiner and Laser Devices Inc., will be able to be the first to market with a fully integrated weapon system.” Subsequent to AUSA, BDT displayed the concept at Ft. Bragg, NC during SOFEX 2013 and will have it on display at SHOT Show in January 2014 (Booth #13962).

“T.Worx is pleased to partner with Beretta and BDT to integrate the Intelligent Rail™ technology with the ARX160 and ARX100 family of weapons,” stated Don McLaughlin, CEO for T.Worx Ventures. He continued by stating, “With the ARX’s advanced polymer design, the Intelligent Rail™ technology is more easily integrated into the production weapons, which will provide operators and end-users with a lighter weight and more streamlined solution for weapon accessory power and data management. With the global emphasis on soldier modernization and network-enabled small arms systems, the integrated ARX160 and ARX100 platforms will meet the need for tactical network connectivity, without adding the bulk and complexity associated with previous soldier network initiatives.” Beretta and TWV will be demonstrating the ARX160 Intelligent Rail™ mock-up and breadboard at Beretta’s booth at the 2014 SHOT Show (Booth #13962).

About Beretta Defense Technologies

Beretta Defense Technologies (BDT) is the strategic alliance of five Beretta Group defense companies (including Beretta, Benelli, Laser Devices, Sako and Steiner), providing products and services that enable superior performance by the Defense and Law Enforcement communities. State-of-the-art machinery, extensive research and development capabilities, and a long-standing worldwide experience allow BDT products to respond to the ever-changing needs of defense and security personnel. These Beretta Group companies employ nearly 600 individuals within the United States with locations in California, Colorado, Maryland, New York, Texas, and Virginia.

About T.Worx Ventures

T.Worx Ventures (TWV) is a venture capital backed special purpose entity designed to identify, promote and sell unique technologies. A subsidiary of Prototype Productions, Inc., the company specializes in the license/sale of “niche” technologies with strong intellectual property. Many of the company’s products are the result of a SBIR (Small Business Innovative Research) grant contract, entrepreneurial idea/design or a corporate joint venture. The Intelligent Rail technology was developed through US Army SBIR funding and venture funding, with SBIR awards for Phase I, Phase II, Commercialization Pilot Program and Phase II Enhancement. TWV serves many industries including defense technologies, software, biomedical and machining - with the promise of higher returns for the accredited investor.

