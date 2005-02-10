New Product Announcement - Sling Thing For Dovetails

For Immediate Release

GG&G is proud to announce the addition of a new sling attachment to its “SLING THING” line of sling attachments. As the use of the tactical forearm, such as the GG&G Tactical Modular Free Floating Forearm has become more prevalent by special operations personnel and law enforcement SWAT teams, the need to easily mount a sling to the dovetail rails of the tactical forearm has become necessary. It was for this reason that GG&G developed a “SLING THING” specifically for dovetail applications. Although it is now generally accepted that tactical slings should be mounted on the side of the weapon, ancillary equipment mounted on the sides of the tactical forearms make this difficult or impossible to do. The new GG&G Sling Thing For Dovetails provides the user with the flexibility to mount the front sling attachment anywhere on the tactical forearm rails that meet the mission requirement. As with all of our “SLING THINGS”, this latest addition to the product line provides a lightweight, durable, easy-to-install and inexpensive method for front sling attachment. The latest Sling Thing uses a Colt style 1?-inch sling swivel, is manufactured from tough 7075 billet aluminum, and is black hard-coat anodized. 100% American Made.

For more information on GG&G please visit, www.gggaz.com or call (800)-380-2540.

When shooting is a profession, professionals choose GG&G.