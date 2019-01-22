AIMPOINT® ACRO P-1 at SHOT SHOW 2019

The Aimpoint® Acro P-1 is developed for use on pistols and other weapon platforms requiring a small enclosed red dot system. It is the only sight in its size category fully tested for shock, vibration, temperature span and other environmental stress.

The Acro P-1 is the smallest enclosed system on the market.

Tested with 20,000 rounds on a .40 cal pistol slide, this small optic has proven to lead in ruggedness and reliability in its category. The Acro P-1 can be used as a backup sight for magnifying scopes, personal defense weapons, and any area where a small red dot system is applicable.