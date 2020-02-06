Aimpoint® Acro P-1 Guns & Ammo Magazine’s 2019 optic of the year

Las Vegas, Nevada – Guns & Ammo Magazine has honored the Aimpoint Acro P-1 with their Optic of The Year Award for 2019. The award was recently presented at the Aimpoint booth during the 2020 SHOT Show. Following the award, Aimpoint debuted a video starring Larry Vickers that showed the Acro P-1 withstanding an impressive series of physical tests including being dragged behind a vehicle, dropped repeatedly on concrete, and surviving explosive blasts.

With its fully enclosed optical channel and sealed electronics, the Acro P-1 has raised the performance of pistol sights to an entirely new level. The Acro P-1 has been repeatedly proven to stand up to the elevated levels of shock and vibration generated by over 20,000 rounds of .40S&W ammunition operating flawlessly under challenging environmental conditions.

“The Acro P-1 is highly versatile in its applications and offers unmatched endurance for a miniaturered dot sight” said Eric Poole, Editor of Guns & Ammo. “This innovative optic will ensure that Aimpoint continues to remain the manufacturer that sets the standard among electronic reflex sights and has fully earned the distinction of Guns & Ammo 2019 Optic of the Year.”

