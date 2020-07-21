Aimpoint announces professional discount program

MANASSAS, Va., – Aimpoint, the originator and worldwide leader in reflex sighting technology has launched a new webstore, www.aimpoint.us . This new site offers consumers the ability to engage with Aimpoint and purchase the company’s products directly.

U.S. Military, law enforcement, EMTs, firefighters, private security, and state, local, and federal government employees will find access to discounts on Aimpoint products at the new webstore. To gain access, qualified individuals need only register by creating an account, and provide proof of affiliation from a list of acceptable documents. This program is available to both active and retired personnel. Further information regarding this program can be found on the Aimpoint Law Enforcement/Military Discount program page.

About Aimpoint

Beginning with a simple goal of improved accuracy and faster target acquisition, Aimpoint sights have set the standard for over 45 years in red dot sighting technology and innovation. The single red dot reticle has been proven as the fastest possible method for acquiring difficult targets. Aimpoint sights have been soldier tested and combat proven under the most extreme environmental conditions. When the red dot is on target, so are you.