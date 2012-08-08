American Technologies Network Corp. Announces First Ever Rebate Program

Between August 15, 2012 and December 31, 2012 get a $200 Mail-In Rebate on Selected Night Vision Gear!

South San Francisco, CA – American Technologies Network Corp., makers of military, law enforcement, security and outdoor night vision and thermal applications, has announced the first ever ATN Mail-In Rebate Program for selected models of their popular night vision gear. The $200 rebate is good on qualifying models from August 15, 2012 through December 31, 2012 and postmarked no later than January 14, 2013. The rebate is limited to one per item.

Products available for the rebate include:

• Night Storm night vision monoculars – 2, CGT and HPT

• MO4 night vision monoculars – 2, CGT and HPT

• NVM14 night vision monoculars – 2, CGT and HPT

• ATN 6015 multi-purpose monoculars – 2, CGT and HPT

• Night Shadow night vision binoculars – 2, CGT and HPT

• PS15 night vision goggles – CGT and HPT

• Mars 4X night vision weapon scopes – CGT and HPT

• Mars 6X night vision weapon scopes – CGT and HPT

• PS40 day/night system night vision scope – 2, CGT and HPT