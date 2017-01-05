ASAP universal double stack loader from Butler Creek

Self-loading magazines are still in the future. Butler Creek® has the next best thing. The ASAP™ Universal Double Stack Magazine loader works with a large majority of double stack magazines between .380 ACP - .45 ACP. Fill magazines with one action – push the mag loader down, insert the round below the feed lips, and raise the loader up. Bullet seated, magazine loaded. Just like that.

Features:

• Works with most double stack magazines

• Uses only one action to load magazine

• Made in the USA

