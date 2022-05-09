ATN Corp. introduces the ATN X-Sound Hearing Protection

DORAL, Fla.– ATN, Corp., an industry leader in innovative optics for civilians, law enforcement, and the military, announce the first product entry into the hearing protection market with the ATN X-Sound Hearing Protection.

“Moving into the hearing protection market is an obvious choice for ATN,” James Munn, CEO of ATN Corp., explained. “Our X-Sound Hearing Protection ear muffs not only offer noise reduction, but provide the user with individual controls for adjusting the volume of the surrounding noise levels, and separately control your media volume. With the ATN X-Sound, you can listen to music and even take that office call while you are sitting in a tree stand.”

The ATN X-Sound Hearing Protection uses NNR 22dB noise reduction technology. It offers 22+ dB noise reduction while delivering natural sound with omnidirectional microphones. The sound-activated compression circuit has a reaction time of a mere 0.02 seconds. Using a Smartphone or other Bluetooth-compatible device, the user can connect their ATN X-Sound Hearing Protection earmuffs to music, podcasts, and phone calls. An audio input jack and two high-gain omnidirectional microphones are built into the earmuffs.

The low-power earmuffs are ergonomically designed with low-profile ear cups that allow for full clearance of a rifle or shotgun stock without having to adjust your earmuffs or the gun and chance of missing the shot of a lifetime. The compact folding design makes storage easy and the comfortable headband is made on a durable metal frame that keeps the earmuffs from slipping. All-day comfort is guaranteed in the lightweight design of the ATN X-Sound Hearing Protection.

Check out the new ATN X-Sound Hearing Protection at ATN Corp. MSRP is $119.00.

The ATN Corp. team will be showcasing its award-winning SMART optics, night vision, and thermal devices at booth 4304 at the 2022 NRA Annual Meeting & Exhibits, to be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, May 27 – 29, 2022.