Daniel Defense Revamps Law Enforcement Packages

BLACK CREEK, Ga. - Commitment to the law enforcement community remains a top priority for Daniel Defense. Who better to provide feedback than the men and women in uniform serving bravely to protect the citizens of the communities in which they serve? Taking such suggestions into account, Daniel Defense has revamped their Law Enforcement Packages to reflect the needs of law enforcement professional.

Beginning July 2, 2012, Daniel Defense equipped its four LE Packages with gear widely approved by police departments and other law enforcement agencies. Each of the four configurations will include a Daniel Defense rifle, sling, magazine and protective rifle case. The four packages are as follows: Patrol Rifle Package (PRP), Designated Marksman Package (DMP), Lightweight Package (LWP) and Special Services Package (SSP).

“The configuration changes to the Daniel Defense Law Enforcement Packages is a direct result of user feedback, improving the visability of the firearms and pairing our DDM4 rifles with premium accessories such as the Aimpoint PRO and Leupold Mark 4,” says Jay Duncan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Daniel Defense.

The Daniel Defense Patrol Rifle Package has been assembled to provide officers the perfect general‐purpose system. The package includes the signature Daniel Defense DDM4v1 with Cold Hammer Forged M4‐profile barrel, the newly designed DDM4 Rail™ 12.0 FSP, Daniel Defense CNC‐machined Front Site Base and Daniel Defense Flash Suppressor. It comes accessorized with the Aimpoint Patrol Rifle Optic (PRO), fixed A1.5 rear site, (3) 30‐round PMAGS and Vickers Combat Applications Sling™.

The Designated Marksman Package (DMP) is a versatile, multi‐purpose platform that can be used for close quarters applications as well as precision medium range target engagement. This arrangement includes the DDM4v7, equipped with an 18” Cold Hammer Forged, S2W® barrel, Daniel Defense Flash Suppressor, 3.5‐10x40mm Leupold Mark 4/LR/T rifle scope as a primary optic, and MAGPUL MBUS® flip‐up front and rear backup sights. It also includes (3) 30‐round PMAGS and Vickers Combat Application Sling™. The Daniel Defense Lightweight Package (LWP) includes a DDM4v5 LW with a Cold Hammer Forged 16” Lightweight barrel, the newly designed DDM4 Rail™ 12.0 and mid‐length gas system, as well as a Daniel Defense Flash Suppressor. The LWP also comes with an Aimpoint Patrol Rifle Optic (PRO), fixed front & rear sights, (3) 30‐round PMAGS and Vickers Combat Application Sling™.

The Daniel Defense Special Services Package (SSP) features Daniel Defenses’ factory short barrel rifle (SBR) kit they have assembled for use by SWAT, SSU, Gang, Warrant Service, under cover and other specialized enforcement units. The heart of this package is the Special Services Rifle with 11.5” Cold Hammer Forged government‐profile barrel, DDM4 Rail™ 9.0 and Daniel Defense Flash Suppressor. The Aimpoint Patrol Rifle Optic (PRO) is included as well as Fixed Front & Rear Sites, (3) 30‐round PMAGS and Vickers Combat Application Sling™.

As with all of their products, Daniel Defense offers each of these law enforcement packages at a significant discount to all current, credentialed law enforcement professionals and comes with a limited lifetime warrantee.

