FNH USA announces 5th Annual FNH USA Midwest 3-Gun Championships

(McLean, Va.) - The 5th Annual FNH USA Midwest 3-Gun, an NRA-sanctioned shooting event, will be held May 21-23, 2010 in Columbia, Mo.

Shooters from around the country will take part in three days of competitive shooting using a rifle, shotgun, and handgun. The event attracts some of country’s finest shooters including Daniel Horner (last year’s winner) and Robby Johnson of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Team, Bruce Piatt of Team DPMS and others.

The FNH USA Midwest 3-Gun Championships kicks off at 8 am on Friday, May 21 and ends with an awards ceremony around noon on May 23. The sponsors are FNH USA, CMMG, DPMS, and Midway USA. Registration forms can be found at www.fnhusa.com and www.midwest3gun.com, where you can also find scores from past events.

This event is also part of the 3-Gun Nation tour that will be televised on Versus beginning in July 2010.

About FNH USA

FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support.

Visit www.fnhusa.com to view the entire line of FNH USA products and services. FNH USA, P.O. Box 697, McLean, VA, 22101, U.S.A.