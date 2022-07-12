Holosun adds to its Pistol Optic Line with the EPS and EPS Carry

Providing both full-size and carry versatility come the EPS and EPS Carry.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., – Utilizing range and carry pistols often means having two different optics that need to be trained on extensively. No one can expect to wield a concealed carry pistol the same way they would handle a full-size pistol on the range, let alone utilize the same or similar optic. This can often frustrate shooters who engage in competition and conceal carry. Holosun has sorted out some of these difficulties with the EPS (Enclosed Pistol Sight) and EPS Carry pistol reflex optics.

While the EPS and EPS Carry optics are essentially the same, their dimensions are only marginally different. Coming in a 7075-aluminum black anodized housing at 1.4 oz with a 0.90 x 0.63 window size, the EPS is a full-size pistol reflex sight. The EPS features the lowest deck height, which allows a user to employ standard height iron sights and/or the reflex sight. Even tough they are similar, the EPS Carry utilizes the same 7075-aluminum black anodized housing design while weighing 1.23 oz and employing a 0.77 x 0.58 window. The EPS Carry is designed for use with carrying or compact pistols.

Both variations are available with a red (650nm) LED or green (540nm) LED with a 2 MOA dot reticle. As with all the reflex sights, the EPS/EPS Carry is parallax-free with unlimited eye relief in an aspheric glass lens and zero distortion. Each contains a CR1620 battery providing up to 50,000 hours of continuous use. There are eight daylight and four night vision-compatible intensity settings. Essential for a carry pistol, both options possess Shake Awake technology with last setting recall paired with Holosun’s trademarked Solar Failsafe.

Both versions are IPX8 certified water and dust-proof. The reticle has a travel range of +/- 30 MOA, and each windage or elevation adjustment is 1.5 MOA per click. All EPS models utilize the Holosun “K” series footprint to make fitment straightforward.

Holosun has maintained its tradition of providing useful and high-quality optics. With the surge in the pistol market for defensive carry and competition, the EPS and EPS Carry comfortably fill both rolls and make cross-training painless. Holosun provides a limited lifetime warranty on the EPS and EPS Carry. Warranty information can be found at: https://holosun.com/index/category/items/id/94.html

Features:

• CNC 7075 Aluminum Housing

• Black Anodized Finish

• Holosun “K” series footprint

• Solar Failsafe

• Shake Awake Technology with last setting recall

• Available in red or green

• CR1620 Battery

• Up to 50,000 hours of continuous use

• Reticle Brightness: 8 Daylight & 4 Night Vision Compatible Settings

• 2 MOA Dot

• Paralax Free with Unlimited Eye Relief

• Multi-coated lens

• IPX8 water and dust-proof

• Aspherical Glass Lens with Zero Distortion

• Window Size: 0.90 x 0.63 (EPS) or 0.77 x 0.58 (EPS Carry)

• Body Dimensions: 1.62 x 1.19 x 0.99 (EPS) or 1.62 x 1.07 x 0.95 (EPS Carry)

• Weight: 1.4 oz (EPS) or 1.23 oz (EPS Carry)

• MSRP: $435.28 – 458.81 (Red - Green)